Senior Enlisted Leaders gather in Madrid for ESELS 25

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Colin Coleman moderates joint conversations during the 2025 European Senior Enlisted Leader Summit at Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2025. ESELS 2025 challenges senior enlisted leaders to shape the future force by exchanging ideas, building coalitions, and reinforcing the foundation of airpower - our people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)