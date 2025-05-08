Senior Enlisted Leaders gather in Madrid for ESELS 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Romanian Army Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Elena-Daniela Tiutiu, left, Albanian Air Force Command Sergeant Major of the Air Force Aida Guxha, middle, and Italian Air Force Chief Warrant Officer Mauro Zambataro, right, participate in joint conversations during the 2025 European Senior Enlisted Leader Summit at Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2025. This year’s summit centers on warfighting leadership and how enlisted teams can endure, engage, and evolve to meet the demands of tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)