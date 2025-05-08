Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Enlisted Leaders gather in Madrid for ESELS 25 [Image 13 of 18]

    Senior Enlisted Leaders gather in Madrid for ESELS 25

    MADRID, SPAIN

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    Participants of the 2025 European Senior Enlisted Leader Summit participate in break-out conversations during the 2025 European Senior Enlisted Leader Summit at Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2025. ESELS 2025 brings together senior enlisted leaders to strengthen resilience, build trust across allied and partner forces, and focus on readiness in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 15:36
    Photo ID: 9028015
    VIRIN: 250506-F-TE443-1255
    Resolution: 5409x3599
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: MADRID, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Senior Enlisted Leaders gather in Madrid for ESELS 25

    Development
    Ally
    Partner
    CSEL
    SEL
    ESELS 25

