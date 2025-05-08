Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 29 of 29]

    Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Franklyn Guage 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors participate in a vertical replenishment-at-sea on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 8, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Franklyn M. Guage)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Vertical Replenishment
    VertRep
    Nimitz
    Underway
    Deployment
    Brashear

