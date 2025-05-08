A safety officer oversees a vertical replenishment-at-sea on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 8, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Franklyn M. Guage)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 13:48
|Photo ID:
|9027928
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-IP140-1607
|Resolution:
|3192x2128
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 29 of 29], by SA Franklyn Guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.