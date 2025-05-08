Nimitz Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mass Communication Specialist Tomas Valdes, from Miami, Florida, poses on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 8, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Franklyn M. Guage)