    Nimitz Conducts a Vertical Replenishment

    Nimitz Conducts a Vertical Replenishment

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors attach cargo to a Super Puma (EC-225) helicopter during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 8, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

