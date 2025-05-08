Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2nd Lt. Christopher S. Nemeth (left) receives his appointment certificate from Lt. Col. Matthew Coyne, head of the Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps program at Syracuse University, during the Syracuse University’s ROTC commissioning ceremony at the National Veterans Resource Center in Syracuse, New York, May 9, 2025. This year’s commissioning class consisted of 21 U.S. Army cadets, many of whom distinguished themselves during the 2024 Cadet Summer Training. Out of more than 5,000 cadets nationwide, 12 from this class ranked in the top 15%, and 16 placed in the top 50%. By working closely with Army ROTC programs, the 10th Mountain Division (LI) demonstrates its commitment to developing well-rounded, mission-ready officers who embody the Army’s core values and warfighting spirit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)