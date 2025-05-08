Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office [Image 4 of 4]

    Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office

    SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Lt. Christopher S. Nemeth (left) receives his appointment certificate from Lt. Col. Matthew Coyne, head of the Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps program at Syracuse University, during the Syracuse University’s ROTC commissioning ceremony at the National Veterans Resource Center in Syracuse, New York, May 9, 2025. This year’s commissioning class consisted of 21 U.S. Army cadets, many of whom distinguished themselves during the 2024 Cadet Summer Training. Out of more than 5,000 cadets nationwide, 12 from this class ranked in the top 15%, and 16 placed in the top 50%. By working closely with Army ROTC programs, the 10th Mountain Division (LI) demonstrates its commitment to developing well-rounded, mission-ready officers who embody the Army’s core values and warfighting spirit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 22:30
    Photo ID: 9027148
    VIRIN: 250509-A-OV624-9245
    Resolution: 5438x4480
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division, ROTC, Green to Gold, U.S. Army, National Veterans Resource Center

