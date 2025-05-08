Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office

    SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Escandon, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Deputy Commander of Operations, gives the opening speech during the Syracuse University’s Reserve Officers' Training Corps commissioning ceremony at the National Veterans Resource Center in Syracuse, New York, May 9, 2025. The 10th Mountain Division’s (LI) enduring collaboration with the Army ROTC program reflects its strategic investment in leadership development, ensuring that future officers are equipped with the values, skills, and experience needed to lead in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 22:30
    Photo ID: 9027140
    VIRIN: 250509-A-OV624-9491
    Resolution: 5344x3820
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office
    Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office
    Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office
    Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division, ROTC, Green to Gold, U.S. Army, National Veterans Resource Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download