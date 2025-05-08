Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office

Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Escandon, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Deputy Commander of Operations, gives the opening speech during the Syracuse University’s Reserve Officers' Training Corps commissioning ceremony at the National Veterans Resource Center in Syracuse, New York, May 9, 2025. The 10th Mountain Division’s (LI) enduring collaboration with the Army ROTC program reflects its strategic investment in leadership development, ensuring that future officers are equipped with the values, skills, and experience needed to lead in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 22:30
|Photo ID:
|9027140
|VIRIN:
|250509-A-OV624-9491
|Resolution:
|5344x3820
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
