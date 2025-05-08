Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office [Image 2 of 4]

    Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office

    SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Cadet Bryon J. Levi is pinned to the rank of 2nd Lt. during the Syracuse University’s Reserve Officers' Training Corps commissioning ceremony at the National Veterans Resource Center in Syracuse, New York, May 9, 2025. This year’s commissioning class consisted of 21 U.S. Army cadets, many of whom distinguished themselves during the 2024 Cadet Summer Training. Out of more than 5,000 cadets nationwide, 12 from this class ranked in the top 15%, and 16 placed in the top 50%. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 22:30
    Photo ID: 9027146
    VIRIN: 250509-A-OV624-1614
    Resolution: 4476x3839
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division, ROTC, Green to Gold, U.S. Army, National Veterans Resource Center

