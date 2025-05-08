Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet Bryon J. Levi is pinned to the rank of 2nd Lt. during the Syracuse University’s Reserve Officers' Training Corps commissioning ceremony at the National Veterans Resource Center in Syracuse, New York, May 9, 2025. This year’s commissioning class consisted of 21 U.S. Army cadets, many of whom distinguished themselves during the 2024 Cadet Summer Training. Out of more than 5,000 cadets nationwide, 12 from this class ranked in the top 15%, and 16 placed in the top 50%. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)