Stalwart Battalion Cadets take the Oath of Office

Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Escandon, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Deputy Commander of Operations, poses for a photo alongside the Syracuse University’s Reserve Officers' Training Corps newly commissioned officers after their commissioning ceremony at the National Veterans Resource Center in Syracuse, New York, May 9, 2025. The 10th Mountain Division’s (LI) partnership with the Army ROTC program exemplifies its dedication to shaping adaptive leaders who are prepared to meet the demands of today’s Army from day one. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)