Strength starts within: Mental Health and mission readiness

Brandon Powers, Operational Support Team strength and conditioning specialist, guides service members from the 15th Medical Group through proper lifting form during a functional fitness session at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 9, 2025. The OST rotates into units across the wing every 6 to 8 months, embedding with squadrons to deliver tailored care and enhance mission effectiveness.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)