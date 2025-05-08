Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength starts within: Mental Health and mission readiness [Image 4 of 5]

    Strength starts within: Mental Health and mission readiness

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    15th Wing

    Brandon Powers, Operational Support Team strength and conditioning specialist, guides service members from the 15th Medical Group through proper lifting form during a functional fitness session at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 9, 2025. The OST rotates into units across the wing every 6 to 8 months, embedding with squadrons to deliver tailored care and enhance mission effectiveness.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 20:03
    Photo ID: 9027046
    VIRIN: 250509-F-PA224-5143
    Resolution: 7627x5063
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    This work, Strength starts within: Mental Health and mission readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

