Strength starts within: Mental Health and mission readiness

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Garcia, 647th Force Support Squadron resource advisor, speaks to first-term Airmen during a resilience training session at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 8, 2025, during Mental Health Awareness Month. Resilience Trainers are certified volunteers who deliver resilience skills training under the guidance of the installation’s Resilience Program Manager to enhance Airmen’s ability to thrive in the face of personal and professional challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
05.08.2025
05.09.2025
|9027040
|250508-F-PA224-9858
|8078x5057
|2.07 MB
|HAWAII, US
|3
|0
