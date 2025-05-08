Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Garcia, 647th Force Support Squadron resource advisor, speaks to first-term Airmen during a resilience training session at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 8, 2025, during Mental Health Awareness Month. Resilience Trainers are certified volunteers who deliver resilience skills training under the guidance of the installation’s Resilience Program Manager to enhance Airmen’s ability to thrive in the face of personal and professional challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 20:03
    Location: HAWAII, US
    This work, Strength starts within: Mental Health and mission readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

