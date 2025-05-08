Strength starts within: Mental Health and mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Samantha Warren, Operational Support Team physical therapist and flight commander, demonstrates proper lifting form to 15th Medical Group participants while Brandon Powers, OST strength and conditioning specialist, stands by to answer questions at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 9, 2025, during Mental Health Awareness Month. The OST integrates directly into squadrons to proactively address physical and mental health concerns, supporting overall mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)