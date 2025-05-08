Strength starts within: Mental Health and mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Hardian Natale, Indo-Pacific Command Air Force Element Joint Intelligence Operations Center operations superintendent,

introduces a resilience training session for first-term Airmen at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 8, 2025, during Mental Health Awareness Month. Master Resilience Trainers are certified through Air University to deliver resilience education across the installation, supporting force readiness through evidence based mental fitness tools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)