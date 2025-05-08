Strength starts within: Mental Health and mission readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Operational Support Team pose together at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 9, 2025, during Mental Health Awareness Month. The OST is a multidisciplinary team including physical and mental health professionals. They embed directly into squadrons to deliver preventative care and improve overall force readiness.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)