Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’

Lt. Col. Christine Wagner, 487th Training Squadron commander, and members of the 487th TRS pose for a group photo after their change of command ceremony on May 2, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Wagner officially assumed command of the 487th TRS “Knights” whose primary mission will be to maintain administrative control for all U.S. Air Force Reserve initial aircrew training students: pilots, combat systems officers, air battle managers, career enlisted aviators, and remotely piloted aircraft pilots.