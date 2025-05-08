Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’ [Image 11 of 11]

    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Lt. Col. Christine Wagner, 487th Training Squadron commander, and members of the 487th TRS pose for a group photo after their change of command ceremony on May 2, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Wagner officially assumed command of the 487th TRS “Knights” whose primary mission will be to maintain administrative control for all U.S. Air Force Reserve initial aircrew training students: pilots, combat systems officers, air battle managers, career enlisted aviators, and remotely piloted aircraft pilots.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 19:55
    Photo ID: 9027016
    VIRIN: 250502-F-EU155-1087
    Resolution: 2800x2000
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’

    change of command ceremony
    AFRC
    Knights
    Undergraduate Flying Training Program
    340 FTG
    487 TRS

