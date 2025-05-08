Airmen from the 487th Training Squadron render their first salute to Lt. Col. Christine Wagner (left) upon her assuming command of the 487th TRS "Knights" at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on May 2, 2025. The 487th TRS’ primary mission is to maintain administrative control for all U.S. Air Force Reserve initial aircrew training students: pilots, combat systems officers, air battle managers, career enlisted aviators, and remotely piloted aircraft pilots.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 19:55
|Photo ID:
|9027012
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-EU155-1056
|Resolution:
|2800x2000
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’ [Image 11 of 11], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’
No keywords found.