Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’

Airmen from the 487th Training Squadron render their first salute to Lt. Col. Christine Wagner (left) upon her assuming command of the 487th TRS "Knights" at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on May 2, 2025. The 487th TRS’ primary mission is to maintain administrative control for all U.S. Air Force Reserve initial aircrew training students: pilots, combat systems officers, air battle managers, career enlisted aviators, and remotely piloted aircraft pilots.