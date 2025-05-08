Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Christine Wagner, 487th Training Squadron commander, addresses attendees May 2, 2025, after assuming command of the 487th TRS "Knights" at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Wagner will now be responsible for managing Air Force Reserve Command's aircrew training pipeline, with command authority of over 450 Pilot, Combat System Operator, Air Battle Manager, Remotely Piloted Aircraft, and Career Enlisted Aviator student positions across 22 training locations.