Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel from the 487th Training Squadron and Career Enlisted Aviator Center of Excellence take an opportunity to pass along the ceremonial 487th TRS baton to hand off to Lt. Col. Christine Wagner after she assumed command of the unit on May 2, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. She will now be responsible for managing Air Force Reserve Command's aircrew training pipeline, with command authority of over 450 Pilot, Combat System Operator, Air Battle Manager, Remotely Piloted Aircraft, and Career Enlisted Aviator student positions across 22 training locations.