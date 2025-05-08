Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’ [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Senior Master Sgt. Tainell Pettengill (right), 487th Training Squadron superintendent, salutes Lt. Col. Christine Wagner, 487th TRS commander, after passing the ceremonial 487th TRS baton during a change of command ceremony on May 2, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Wagner will now be responsible for managing Air Force Reserve Command's aircrew training pipeline, with command authority of over 450 Pilot, Combat System Operator, Air Battle Manager, Remotely Piloted Aircraft, and Career Enlisted Aviator student positions across 22 training locations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 19:55
    Photo ID: 9027015
    VIRIN: 250502-F-EU155-1064
    Resolution: 2800x2000
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’ [Image 11 of 11], by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’
    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’
    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’
    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’
    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’
    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’
    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’
    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’
    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’
    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’
    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command ceremony
    AFRC
    Knights
    Undergraduate Flying Training Program
    340 FTG
    487 TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download