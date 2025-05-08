Wagner assumes command of 487th TRS ‘Knights’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Master Sgt. Tainell Pettengill (right), 487th Training Squadron superintendent, salutes Lt. Col. Christine Wagner, 487th TRS commander, after passing the ceremonial 487th TRS baton during a change of command ceremony on May 2, 2025, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Wagner will now be responsible for managing Air Force Reserve Command's aircrew training pipeline, with command authority of over 450 Pilot, Combat System Operator, Air Battle Manager, Remotely Piloted Aircraft, and Career Enlisted Aviator student positions across 22 training locations.