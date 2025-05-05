Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ed Romain is the new chief of supply and services at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. He said his team of two dozen Army civilians and host nation employees work at the Central Issue Facility, Installation Property Book Office and the LRC’s Food Service Program. “We support our nation, we support our warfighters, and we support our family members. “I love what we do. The Army is a phenomenal organization, and I’m extremely proud to be a part of it during this exciting year. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)