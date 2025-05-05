Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Stuttgart’s new chief of supply & services: Army on its 250th a phenomenal organization [Image 3 of 3]

    LRC Stuttgart’s new chief of supply &amp; services: Army on its 250th a phenomenal organization

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    05.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Ed Romain is the new chief of supply and services at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. He said his team of two dozen Army civilians and host nation employees work at the Central Issue Facility, Installation Property Book Office and the LRC’s Food Service Program. “We support our nation, we support our warfighters, and we support our family members. “I love what we do. The Army is a phenomenal organization, and I’m extremely proud to be a part of it during this exciting year. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

