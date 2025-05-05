Ed Romain is the new chief of supply and services at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. He said his team of two dozen Army civilians and host nation employees work at the Central Issue Facility, Installation Property Book Office and the LRC’s Food Service Program. “We support our nation, we support our warfighters, and we support our family members. “I love what we do. The Army is a phenomenal organization, and I’m extremely proud to be a part of it during this exciting year. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 05:39
|Photo ID:
|9024896
|VIRIN:
|250509-A-A4479-7420
|Resolution:
|1853x2454
|Size:
|428.13 KB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Stuttgart’s new chief of supply & services: Army on its 250th a phenomenal organization [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Stuttgart’s new chief of supply & services: Army on its 250th a phenomenal organization
No keywords found.