    LRC Stuttgart’s new chief of supply & services: Army on its 250th a phenomenal organization [Image 2 of 3]

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    05.09.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Ed Romain, the new chief of supply and services at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, goes over a report with Thomas Hunter who works in LRC Stuttgart’s Installation Property Book Office. As the chief of supply and services, Romain oversees about two dozen Army civilians and host nation employees who work at the Central Issue Facility, IPBO and the LRC’s Food Service Program. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
