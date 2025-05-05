LRC Stuttgart’s new chief of supply & services: Army on its 250th a phenomenal organization

Photo By Cameron Porter | Ed Romain is the new chief of supply and services at Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Ed Romain is the new chief of supply and services at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. He said his team of two dozen Army civilians and host nation employees work at the Central Issue Facility, Installation Property Book Office and the LRC’s Food Service Program. “We support our nation, we support our warfighters, and we support our family members. “I love what we do. The Army is a phenomenal organization, and I’m extremely proud to be a part of it during this exciting year. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany – Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart has a new chief of supply and services, but he’s not new to Stuttgart, he’s not new to the LRC mission, and he’s not new to supply and services.



Ed Romain was working at U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart before accepting a job with LRC Stuttgart supporting the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community. Also, his last position as an active-duty Soldier was in Stuttgart at the 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, on Panzer Kaserne where he’s at now with LRC Stuttgart. And this is not his first LRC nor his first position as chief of supply and services. Before coming back to Stuttgart, Romain was the chief of supply and services at LRC West Point, N.Y.



The 38-year-old former staff sergeant who is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., has been an Army civilian employee for nearly five years. Before that, he was a Soldier and a supply sergeant for seven more. Romain said he loves serving in the Army – in and out of uniform – and he loves supporting Army communities.



“I love the fact that I’m serving in an organization that’s bigger than myself and my team,” said Romain, who oversees about two dozen Army civilians and host nation employees who work at the Central Issue Facility, Installation Property Book Office and the LRC’s Food Service Program.



“We support our nation, we support our warfighters, and we support our family members. I love my job, and I love what we do. The Army is a phenomenal organization, and I’m extremely proud to be a part of it during this exciting year. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said.



Romain said his team at LRC Stuttgart’s supply and services division provides vital support to the entire USAG Stuttgart community. Whether that’s issuing organizational clothing and individual equipment to servicemembers across all the commands in the Stuttgart community, managing the property books for USAG Stuttgart, or supporting the 10th Special Forces Group with dining facility attendants and a comprehensive food service program – Romain said his team is comprised of some of the best Army professionals he’s worked with in his career.



“I have a highly skilled and phenomenal team, a mix of local national employees and Department of the Army civilians. The LNs provide us with great continuity and institutional knowledge, and they know the community extremely well. The DA civilians bring an equal amount of knowledge and experience with them. A lot of them are Veterans, like me, with both installation support experience and combat support experience,” said Romain.



“Combined, they work very well together, supporting the USAG Stuttgart community,” said the proud father of a 14-year-old son and loving husband. “I’m excited to continue doing that with them and growing with them as we continue providing world-class support to this community.”



LRC Stuttgart is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Stuttgart directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Stuttgart.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit www.army.mil/1775 and check out the DVIDS’s special Army birthday feature portal at www.dvidshub.net/feature/ARMY250.