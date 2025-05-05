Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ed Romain is the new chief of supply and services at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. Before coming back to Germany, he was also the chief of supply and services at LRC West Point in West Point, N.Y. Pictured here, Romain recognizes a couple of Soldiers for their efforts in support of LRC West Point. Romain was a Soldier for about seven years and has been an Army civilian employee for nearly five more. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)