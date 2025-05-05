Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Stuttgart’s new chief of supply & services: Army on its 250th a phenomenal organization [Image 1 of 3]

    LRC Stuttgart’s new chief of supply &amp; services: Army on its 250th a phenomenal organization

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    05.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Ed Romain is the new chief of supply and services at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart. Before coming back to Germany, he was also the chief of supply and services at LRC West Point in West Point, N.Y. Pictured here, Romain recognizes a couple of Soldiers for their efforts in support of LRC West Point. Romain was a Soldier for about seven years and has been an Army civilian employee for nearly five more. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 05:39
    Photo ID: 9024894
    VIRIN: 250509-A-A4479-1529
    Resolution: 2451x3277
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
