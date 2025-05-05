Blue Ridge community relations event in Suva, Fiji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUVA, Fiji (May 8, 2025) – Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet Staff and sailors from the Fijian Navy take a group photo after a joint beautification project at Marist Convent School during a scheduled port visit in Suva, Fiji, May 8, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alajia Williams)