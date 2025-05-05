Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Ridge community relations event in Suva, Fiji [Image 1 of 5]

    Blue Ridge community relations event in Suva, Fiji

    FIJI

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Seaman Alajia Williams 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    SUVA, Fiji (May 8, 2025) – Seaman Nevaeh Bowling, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) helps with landscape maintenance at Marist Convent School during a scheduled port visit in Suva, Fiji, May 8, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alajia Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 04:20
    Photo ID: 9024788
    VIRIN: 250508-N-GL420-1042
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: FJ
    This work, Blue Ridge community relations event in Suva, Fiji [Image 5 of 5], by SN Alajia Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Community Relations
    U.S. Navy
    Fiji

