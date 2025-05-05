SUVA, Fiji (May 8, 2025) – Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet Staff and sailors from the Fijian Navy take a group photo after a joint beautification project at Marist Convent School during a scheduled port visit in Suva, Fiji, May 8, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alajia Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 04:20
|Photo ID:
|9024790
|VIRIN:
|250508-N-GL420-1037
|Resolution:
|4238x2363
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|FJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Ridge community relations event in Suva, Fiji [Image 5 of 5], by SN Alajia Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.