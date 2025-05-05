Blue Ridge community relations event in Suva, Fiji

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUVA, Fiji (May 8, 2025) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kadeeja Howard, from Waycross, Georgia, assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and Republic of Fiji Navy Ordinary Seaman Nadidi Taginaselala, work together during a joint beautification project during a scheduled port visit in Suva, Fiji, May 8, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alajia Williams)