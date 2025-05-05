U.S. Navy Sailors Visit School In Fiji

MARIST CONVENT SCHOOL - LAMI, Fiji – Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet and USS Blue (LCC 19) participated in a community relations project at Marist Convent School - Lami in Lami, Fiji, 8 May, 2025.



Partnering with the Fijian Navy, 30 participating U.S. Navy Sailors spent the day with local students beautifying their school yard through landscape maintenance at the Catholic primary school.



Among the participants was Rear Adm. Kyle Gantt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet.



“The U.S. and Fijian navies regularly work together in the maritime domain to preserve security in the waters around this region, but it was particularly special to see our navies also working alongside one another volunteering in the community here in Suva," said Gantt. "Our nations share a longstanding friendship rooted in shared values, and I saw that demonstrated by both our Sailors at Marist Convent School - Lami today."



For many of these Sailors, this was their first opportunity to volunteer overseas.



“The overall experience was awesome… to help and give back,” said Chief Personnel Specialist Thinh Le, assigned to Blue Ridge. “One of our purposes is to defend our country but to also build relationships and friendships. It was a memorable moment. It’s always good to show the children, no matter where you’re from… to come together and work towards a goal.”



The Sailors’ beautification efforts toward weeding and removing trash at the Catholic primary school did not go unnoticed. Sister Kalala Taufa, a teacher at Marist Convent School - Lami, thanked the Sailors for their hard work.



“You did a great job! A marvelous job!” said Taufa. “Thank you so much. You have taken us to another level. Another level! You are all friendly and very approachable. It makes a big difference for us. I will invite you to please come back again.”



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



