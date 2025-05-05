HSMR: 35th Dental Squadron Ready for Anything

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Dental Squadron perform a stretcher transfer during a home station medical response training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2025. This training strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s rapid medical readiness and reinforces its ability to sustain combat power through agile, on-base emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)