HSMR: 35th Dental Squadron Ready for Anything

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cera King, right, 35th Dental Squadron dental assistant, lifts a stretcher during a home station medical response training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2025. This hands-on training ensures the 35th Fighter Wing can deliver rapid frontline care, preserving warfighter readiness and directly sustaining the wing’s ability to generate and project combat airpower without delay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)