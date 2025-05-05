Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSMR: 35th Dental Squadron Ready for Anything [Image 1 of 4]

    HSMR: 35th Dental Squadron Ready for Anything

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Remington Shafer, right, 35th Dental Squadron dental assistant, supports a stretcher transfer during a home station medical response training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2025. This hands-on training ensures the 35th Fighter Wing can deliver rapid frontline care, preserving warfighter readiness and directly sustaining the wing’s ability to generate and project combat airpower without delay. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 23:11
    Photo ID: 9024571
    VIRIN: 250508-F-VQ736-1051
    Resolution: 6936x4624
    Size: 21.28 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, HSMR: 35th Dental Squadron Ready for Anything [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    emergency response
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    Dental squadron
    home station medical response

