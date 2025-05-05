HSMR: 35th Dental Squadron Ready for Anything

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Luis Escobar, left, 35th Dental Squadron (DS) flight chief, gives directions to Airmen from the 35th DS during a home station medical response training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2025. This training strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s rapid medical readiness and reinforces its ability to sustain combat power through agile, on-base emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)