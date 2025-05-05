FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Col. Willie Rodney, commander, 1st Information Operations Command, and Sgt. Maj. Naomi Smith, the brigade’s senior enlisted leader, case the brigade colors at an inactivation ceremony here in the Thurman Auditorium at Humphrey Hall, May 8.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 22:44
|Photo ID:
|9024564
|VIRIN:
|250508-O-PX639-4999
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|12.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
Inactivation of Army's only active-duty information operations command 08 [Image 10 of 10], by Steven Stover