Inactivation of Army’s only active-duty information operations command 02

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – After more than two decades of supporting the mission in the information advantage domain, the U.S. Army’s 1st Information Operations Command (1st IO) officially cased its colors today in an inactivation ceremony here in the Thurman Auditorium at Humphrey Hall, May 8.
|05.08.2025
|05.08.2025 22:44
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
