    Inactivation of Army’s only active-duty information operations command [Image 4 of 10]

    Inactivation of Army’s only active-duty information operations command

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Lt. Col. Christopher Telley, commander, 1st Information Operations Battalion, and 1st Sgt. Heinz Cooke, the battalion’s senior enlisted leader, case the battalion colors at an inactivation ceremony here in the Thurman Auditorium at Humphrey Hall, May 8.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 22:44
    Photo ID: 9024557
    VIRIN: 250508-O-PX639-1126
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Information Operations
    Army Cyber
    Multi-Domain Operations
    Information Advantage

