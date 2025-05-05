FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Lt. Col. Christopher Telley, commander, 1st Information Operations Battalion, provides his remarks to the audience at the 1st IO inactivation ceremony here in the Thurman Auditorium at Humphrey Hall, May 8.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 22:44
|Photo ID:
|9024559
|VIRIN:
|250508-O-PX639-7471
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inactivation of Army’s only active-duty information operations command 06 [Image 10 of 10], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inactivation of Army’s only active-duty information operations command
No keywords found.