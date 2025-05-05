FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Lt. Col. Christopher Telley, commander, 1st Information Operations Battalion, and 1st Sgt. Heinz Cooke, the battalion’s senior enlisted leader, case the battalion colors at an inactivation ceremony here in the Thurman Auditorium at Humphrey Hall, May 8.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 22:44
|Photo ID:
|9024558
|VIRIN:
|250508-O-PX639-4391
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inactivation of Army’s only active-duty information operations command 05 [Image 10 of 10], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Inactivation of Army’s only active-duty information operations command
No keywords found.