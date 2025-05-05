Inactivation of Army’s only active-duty information operations command 05

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Lt. Col. Christopher Telley, commander, 1st Information Operations Battalion, and 1st Sgt. Heinz Cooke, the battalion’s senior enlisted leader, case the battalion colors at an inactivation ceremony here in the Thurman Auditorium at Humphrey Hall, May 8.