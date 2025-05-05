250503-A-XC689-9704

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Veronica Harding, Human Resource Assistant with the Fort Jackson ID Card Section, prepares retired Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Miller for a photo that was used to replace his old retiree ID Card. The ID card office at the Strom Thurmond Building was opened until noon to assist retirees with replacing the blue backgrounded, DD Form 2, U.S. Uniformed Services Identification Cards during the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day Health and Benefits Expo, May 3.