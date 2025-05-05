Technicians from Dorn VA were available to assist with claims and educate the retirees and answer questions about their benefits during the Retiree Appreciation Day Health and Benefits Expo, May 3.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 12:53
|Photo ID:
|9023482
|VIRIN:
|250503-A-XC689-2558
|Resolution:
|5940x3583
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250503-A-XC689-2558 [Image 7 of 7], by Veran Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
