    250503-A-XC689-5062 [Image 3 of 7]

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Veran Hill 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Regina Harlan, retirement services officer for Fort Jackson, speaks with a retiree during the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Days Health and Benefits Expo held at the Solomon Center, May 3.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 12:53
    Photo ID: 9023483
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250503-A-XC689-5062 [Image 7 of 7], by Veran Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Post honors military retirees

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    ACS
    Retiree Appreciation Days

