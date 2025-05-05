Date Taken: 05.03.2025 Date Posted: 05.08.2025 12:53 Photo ID: 9023485 VIRIN: 250503-A-XC689-7812 Resolution: 5916x4024 Size: 1.94 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 250503-A-XC689-7812 [Image 7 of 7], by Veran Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.