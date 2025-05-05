Post honors military retirees

Retired U.S. servicemembers and their families were invited to attend activities for Retiree Appreciation Days held at Fort Jackson, May 1-3.



“This is an event we hold annually,” said Regina Harlan, retirement services officer for the installation. “We want to keep our more than 63,000 retirees in the state informed about benefits and services provided on post and within the community. Retirees need to know how to apply for benefits and be kept abreast of changes that may affect them.”



Harlan said the event is an annual culmination of Fort Jackson’s leadership believing in the motto, “Once a Soldier, Always a Soldier, A Soldier for Life!”



This year’s RAD was kicked off with a video message from Fort Jackson’s Garrison Commander Timothy R. Hickman.



Then a breakfast was held at the 1917 Club, and retirees could watch the 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment’s Basic Combat Training graduation, May 1.



There was a golf tournament at the Fort Jackson Golf Course, May 2.



On May 3, there was a Retiree Health and Benefits Exposition, in-store sales at the Exchange and Commissary, and as an added bonus the ID card office was opened until noon to assist retirees and their dependents with replacing the blue backgrounded, DD Form 2, U.S. Uniformed Services Identification Card.



The blue background retired ID card will become invalid Jan. 31, 2026.

The retirees heard from a retired senior noncommissioned officer during the 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment graduation.



“There are 750 graduates before you,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. David Davenport, senior enlisted leader for the Army Training and Doctrine Command from February 2015 to July 2018. They “did not quit. They pushed through every challenge, every obstacle, early mornings, and I hear, even a few late nights. That’s not an easy feat.”



The youngest Soldier who graduated was 17 years old and the oldest 43.

It’s a “reminder that service has no age limits and courage knows no boundaries,” Davenport said.



During the health and benefits expo, keynote speaker, Alethea Harry, Veteran’s Readiness & Employment Officer, said “As veterans, you’ve earned a wide range of benefits and services through Veterans Affairs.



These benefits are designed to assist you in various areas of your life such as: compensation, health care, education, employment, housing, and more.”



Technicians from the VA were available to assist with claims, various Fort Jackson activities and an assortment of health services and organizations were on-site to educate the retirees and answer questions.



For more information about Retirement Services, visit: https://home.army.mil/jackson/about/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/military-personnel-division/sfl-rso or call (803) 751-5523.

