Multinational special operation forces conduct culminating exercise during TW25

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion 169th Aviation Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard, prepares to deploy a team of multinational special operations forces on a ship for the special operations forces culminating event at TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) May 6, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Dehshaniece Colon)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 11:02
|Photo ID:
|9023155
|VIRIN:
|250506-A-KY612-1002
|Resolution:
|6230x4053
|Size:
|11.39 MB
|Location:
|TT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
