Multinational special operation forces conduct culminating exercise during TW25

Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Special Naval Unit clear a ship during a simulated close quarter combat for the special operations forces culminating event at TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) May 6, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Dehshaniece Colon)