A member of the Trinidad and Tobago Special Naval Unit contacts a teammate with a radio during a simulated close quarter combat on a ship for the special operations forces culminating event at TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) May 6, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Dehshaniece Colon)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 11:02
|Photo ID:
|9023152
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-KY612-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|TT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multinational special operation forces conduct culminating exercise during TW25 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.