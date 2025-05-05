Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational special operation forces conduct culminating exercise during TW25 [Image 3 of 7]

    Multinational special operation forces conduct culminating exercise during TW25

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Capt. Rasheed Escobar 

    U.S. Army South

    Special operations forces service members from Colombia and the Dominican Republic clear a ship during a simulated close quarter combat on a ship for the special operations forces culminating event at TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) May 6, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Dehshaniece Colon)

    TAGS

    FTX
    Multinational Exercise
    Special Operations Forces
    TW25
    TRADEWINDS 25

