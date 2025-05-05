Multinational special operation forces conduct culminating exercise during TW25

Special operations forces service members from Ecuador and the Dominican Republic perform a final security sweep during a simulated close quarter combat on a ship for the special operations forces culminating event at TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) May 6, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Dehshaniece Colon)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 11:02
|Photo ID:
|9023149
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-KY612-1010
|Resolution:
|5891x4480
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|TT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
