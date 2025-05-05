Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Jeremy Barnett, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command Test Center, taxies his aircraft to its new home, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2025. The aircraft is one of two fifth-generation fighters to arrive at the base as part of the new AATC’s new F-35 test unit, the F-35 Combined Test Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)