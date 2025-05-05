Lt. Col. Jeremy Barnett, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command Test Center, taxies his aircraft to its new home, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2025. The aircraft is one of two fifth-generation fighters to arrive at the base as part of the new AATC’s new F-35 test unit, the F-35 Combined Test Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 10:51
|Photo ID:
|9023147
|VIRIN:
|250430-F-OC707-1012
|Resolution:
|3000x2102
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin [Image 11 of 11], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.