Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Lt. Col. Jeremy Barnett, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command Test Center, taxies his aircraft to its new home, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, April 30, 2025. The aircraft is one of two fifth-generation fighters to arrive at the base as part of the new AATC’s new F-35 test unit, the F-35 Combined Test Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 10:51
    Photo ID: 9023147
    VIRIN: 250430-F-OC707-1012
    Resolution: 3000x2102
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin [Image 11 of 11], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin
    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin
    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin
    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin
    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin
    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin
    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin
    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin
    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin
    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin
    Reserve, ANG Lightning arrive to Eglin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New F-35 test force stands up

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    eglin, test, reserve, ang, ctf, F35

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download